Evacuation of 25 people from Ukraine a success

The Greek “Nostos 4” operation to evacuate 25 people from Odessa, including nine people who worked aboard a Greek-owned ship, was a success according to a statement released on social media by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Saturday.

“The “Nostos 4” operation to evacuate 25 people from Odessa was a success. They were accompanied by Consul General Dimitrios Dochtisis as they crossed the borders between Ukraine and Moldova. They were greeted at the border by staff from the Greek embassy in Bucharest,” said Dendias in his statement uploaded on Twitter.

Ukraine
