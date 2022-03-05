Russians resume offensive, evacuations off

The Russian military has resumed its offensive after delaying the evacuation of civilians from two besieged cities in southeastern Ukraine, including Mariupol.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

“Due to the Ukrainian side’s reluctance to exert influence over the nationalists or to extend the ‘ceasefire’, the operations resumed at 18.00 Moscow time,” he said in a video message.

[AMNA, Kathimerini]