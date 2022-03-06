NEWS WAR IN UKRAINE

Mariupol evacuation halted as Russians continue shelling

mariupol-evacuation-halted-as-russians-continue-shelling
[Vadim Ghirda/AP]

A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.  

Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday that evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire.  

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.  

He said on Telegram that “there can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom.”

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

[AP]

Ukraine War
READ MORE
[Nikolay Ryabchenko/REUTERS]
NEWS

New attempt at evacuation from Mariupol

[Maria Hourdari/INTIME]
NEWS

Total of 3,780 Ukrainian refugees in Greece

[Carlos Barria/REUTERS]
UKRAINE

Russians resume offensive, evacuations off

[AP]
NEWS

Greeks’ evacuation continues as war rages

[AP]
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Weber discuss Ukraine, energy

[Prime Minister’s Office/InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ushered in new ‘cold war’