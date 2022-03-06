Foreign Ministry: Russian criticism of Greece ‘unacceptable’

Greece’s Foreign Ministry says a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticizing Greece’s stance on the war in Ukraine is “unacceptable.”

“Greek foreign policy is a principled policy and has always been based on complete respect for international law,” Zakharova’s counterpart in the Greek Foreign Ministry, Alexandros Papaioannou said Sunday.

“Greece contributes to, and is bound by, the decisions of international organizations it takes part in, such as, among others, the European Union and NATO,” he added.

A main concern of our country’s is to promote truth, on the basis of confirmed and irrefutable facts. Every effort to promote fake news and disinformation, aiming to mislead public opinion, is to be condemned, wherever it comes from. The recent statements of the spokeswoman for the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the (social media) posts of the Russian Embassy in Athens are, unfortunately, unacceptable. They do not comport with diplomatic practice, or the historical bonds connecting the Greek and Russian people. Greece would like to see historical relations maintained and Russian behavior reflecting this,” the spokesman concluded.