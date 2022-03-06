Bulgarian PM: Russia apologizes over embassy statements

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov gestures as he walks towards the government building after being elected, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 13, 2021 [Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva].

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has apologized and promised not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has tweeted.

“I called Russian ambassador to adhere to the norms of diplomatic communication and stop using offensive language towards Bulgarian institutions.

Today I have received ambassador Mitrofanova’s apology and was assured that the embassy will refrain from interfering in Bulgaria’s internal affairs,” Petkov said in his tweet.