NEWS

Bulgarian PM: Russia apologizes over embassy statements

bulgarian-pm-russia-apologizes-over-embassy-statements
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov gestures as he walks towards the government building after being elected, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 13, 2021 [Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva].

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has apologized and promised not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has tweeted.

“I called Russian ambassador to adhere to the norms of diplomatic communication and stop using offensive language towards Bulgarian institutions.

Today I have received ambassador Mitrofanova’s apology and was assured that the embassy will refrain from interfering in Bulgaria’s internal affairs,” Petkov said in his tweet.

Diplomacy Bulgaria Russia
READ MORE
A man wearing a protective face mask walks inside Paradise shopping center after Bulgaria reopened shopping malls, easing some coronavirus restrictions, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Bulgaria to ease coronavirus restrictions as cases drop

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021 [Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann]
NEWS

Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in Bulgarian cocaine traffickers trial

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, left, and North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, right, shake hands during the news conference after talks, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
NEWS

Bulgaria, North Macedonia meet to boost ties, ease strains

[Reutesr/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Bulgaria says it decides on its defense with NATO allies

bulgarian-president-takes-oath-of-office-for-second-term
NEWS

Bulgarian president takes oath of office for second term

Workers add a new decorative poster saying “EU with you” on the windows of the offices of the European Union in Skopje, Sept 24, 2021. [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo]
NEWS

North Macedonia and Bulgaria agree to work on issues blocking EU talks