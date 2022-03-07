changeable-weather-for-clean-monday

The weather on Clean Monday will be changeable, with sporadic cloud and rain in many parts of the country but also spells of sunshine mainly in central and southern regions.

According to the National Meteorological Service (EMY) forecast, rainfall will intensify in afternoon in the north, with occasional thunderstorms in the evening, mainly in Halkidiki.

Semi-mountainous regions in the mainland and north will see snowfall.

There will be westerly winds of force 4 to 5 in the south and a northerly wind of force 3 to 5 elsewhere.

Temperatures will reach 11 degrees Celsius in the north, 15 to 16 in the south and 12 to 14 degrees in the rest of the country.

There will be morning and evening frost in parts of the north.