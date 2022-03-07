SYRIZA sees chance for ‘substantial’ Greece-Turkey dialogue

Greece’s leftist opposition has welcomed an announcement that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on March 13.



“The meeting of the Greek prime minister with the Turkish president, especially at a time of global instability, is called for,” SYRIZA said in a statement Monday.



“Let’s hope that it will serve as an opportunity for substantial dialogue with clear red lines and with the immediate aim of reducing tension and the more far-reaching aim of taking recourse to The Hague over the EEZ and continental shelf,” it said.