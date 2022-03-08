NEWS

Local drives for war relief

[Reuters]

Dozens of municipal authorities across Attica and beyond have launched donation drives to collect clothing, bedding, medicine and other essentials that will be sent to the war-ravaged people of Ukraine as part of ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

These include the municipalities of Glyfada, Voula, Maroussi, Kifissia, Nea Smyrni and Penteli.

Most of the local authorities are also working with nongovernmental organizations like Doctors of the World and the Red Cross to make sure that the aid reaches the people of Ukraine, while others are in communication with the Ukrainian Embassy in Athens. 

Several municipalities are also working on ways to host Ukrainian refugees.

