no-plf-for-ukrainians

All Ukrainian citizens entering Greece no longer need to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), according to an emergency directive issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on Monday.

The PLF normally has to be completed online at least 48 hours before entering the country by vaccinated travelers and include information such as the country they are coming from and the address of their stay during their holiday, as well as the duration of previous stays in other countries.

The requirement will be abolished for nationals of other countries on March 15. All other travelers are required to complete the PLF form until Monday, March 14 to enter the country.

The PLF was introduced in the summer of 2020 as a way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to allow for contact tracing to be conducted for tourists who tested positive while on holiday.

“The abolition of the PLF simplifies the entry process for travelers, shifting the emphasis on the vaccination certificates,” said Tourist Minister Vassilis Kikilias after announcing the upcoming abolition of the measure last week.

“The adoption of new health protocols for tourism companies places Greece ahead of the competition. Once again, we are ready to welcome our guests safely,” he said.