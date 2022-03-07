FM Dendias in UK, discusses Ukraine, bilateral issues

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed Ukraine, bilateral and other issues with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, in London Monday.

“Ι met with #UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz to exchange views on the security situation in Europe following #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, review developments in the #WesternBalkans, #EasternMediterranean, as well as bilateral issues,” Dendias tweeted after the meeting.

The two foreign ministers discussed likely outcomes in Ukraine and ways of bilateral coordination and cooperation to help end the war the soonest possible,a diplomatic source told AMNA.

Dendias and Truss also discussed the activation of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding the two countries signed last October, especially its defense provisions.

The “Strategic Bilateral Framework” as the memorandum is called, addresses bilateral relations after Brexit and cooperation in a wide range of sectors, such as defense, security, tourism and education.

Dendias and Truss also discussed the situation in the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and UK’s active role in the region.

Dendias thanked Truss for last month’s Foreign Office statement supporting Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu questioned it, linking it to a demand for demilitarization of the islands.

Other topics discussed were migration and security in Africa’s Sahel region and cooperation prospects with India, which both ministers will visot in the near future.

Dendias invited Truss to visit Greece; she accepted, saying that she has visited Greece many times, but not as an official.

