doctors-tell-family-of-child-that-fell-from-a-balcony-that-his-condition-is-irreversible

Doctors on Tuesday told the family of a six-year-old child that fell from a balcony in the port city of Patra on Sunday that the damage to his brain is irreversible.

According to the Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital of Patra, Andreas Iliadis, the doctors treating the child informed the family of his situation. Iliadis praised the parents for agreeing to donate the child’s organs to those in need.

The six-year-old had developed a serious cerebral edema as a result of his fall and despite the tremendous efforts of doctors to save him, the damage was deemed to be irreversible.