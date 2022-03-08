NEWS

FM discusses Mariupol situation with OSCE Secretary General

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed at length the situation and latest developments in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid in Vienna on Tuesday.

“We will do everything in our power to bring the Greek Consul General home safely,” said Dendias following the meeting, which included a discussion on the safety of the Greek Consul General in Mariupol who is currently sheltering in the OSCE building in the besieged city.

Dendias also thanked all Greek diplomats involved in the risky evacuations of Greek citizens and members of the Ukrainian Greek community from the country.

“The Russian invasion has led to enormous problems and we discussed how we could mitigate some aspects of them,” stated Dendias.

