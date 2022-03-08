New Covid-19 cases jump up to 21,121

Greek health authorities announced 21,121 new cases of Covid-19 and 54 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Tuesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 365 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 133,987 tests, a positivity rate of 15.76%.

The new cases recorded on Tuesday bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic up to 2,538,168, with a total of 26,303 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for almost a third of the new cases with 7,561 reported instances of Covid-19, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 1,984.