journalists-decry-russian-embassy-intervention

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) on Tuesday denounced a recent statement by the Russian Embassy in Athens urging journalists to watch a particular television report to educate themselves on the situation in Ukraine.

“Greek journalists do not need pointers on how to do their jobs through the selective use of excerpts from diplomatic missions or others,” ESIEA said in a statement.

It was responding to a social media post in which the Russian Embassy suggested to Greek journalists to watch a 15-minute report by a local TV station, which it uploaded, on developments in Ukraine, “if you are looking for anything other than false propaganda.”

The Russian Embassy had also issued a statement last week calling on “the very top officials, politicians and statesmen” to tone down their anti-Russian rhetoric. The move was rebuked by the Greek political establishment.