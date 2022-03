The war in Ukraine has led to the postponement of the visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Greece, the office of the President has announced.

“Due to the war in Ukraine and the sufferings of the Ukrainian people, after consultation between King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the official visit to Greece scheduled for March 16-18 is postponed,” the statement says.