NEWS

EU working on new sanctions on about 100 Russians, Borrell says

eu-working-on-new-sanctions-on-about-100-russians-borrell-says

European Union governments are preparing a new round of travel bans and asset freezes on some 100 Russians over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and a decision could come later on Wednesday, the EU’s top diplomat said.

“Member states are working on a package of sanctions, around 100 people responsible at different levels of government,” Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He said he hoped for agreement “by the end of this session today”, without giving more details. 

[Reuters]

EU Ukraine War
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Weber discuss Ukraine, energy

[Francisco Seco/AP]
NEWS

Kadri Simson: EU sanctions would gradually deplete Russia’s oil revenues

eu-will-take-more-steps-against-russia-if-conflict-worsens-says-von-der-leyen
NEWS

EU will take more steps against Russia if conflict worsens, says von der Leyen

[Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
NEWS

EU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but spares those in energy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of the weekly College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

eu-lawmakers-to-call-russia-a-rogue-state-at-emergency-session-with-zelenskyy
NEWS

EU lawmakers to call Russia a ‘rogue state’ at emergency session with Zelenskyy