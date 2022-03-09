Number of Ukrainian refugees reaching Greece rises to 5,878

A total of 5,878 Ukrainian refugees, of whom 1,853 are minors, have arrived in Greece since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to data from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) released Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 457 Ukrainians entered the country, of which 163 were children. Of these, 342 arrived at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, 28 from the Evzoni crossing on the border with North Macedonia, 23 from other entry points, while 64 arrived at Athens’ international airport.