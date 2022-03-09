NEWS

Number of Ukrainian refugees reaching Greece rises to 5,878

number-of-ukrainian-refugees-reaching-greece-rises-to-5878

A total of 5,878 Ukrainian refugees, of whom 1,853 are minors, have arrived in Greece since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to data from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) released Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 457 Ukrainians entered the country, of which 163 were children. Of these, 342 arrived at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, 28 from the Evzoni crossing on the border with North Macedonia, 23 from other entry points, while 64 arrived at Athens’ international airport.

Migration Ukraine War
READ MORE
Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummelled cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south [AP Photo/Markus Schreiber]
NEWS

4,649 Ukrainian refugees now in Greece

[Maria Hourdari/INTIME]
NEWS

Total of 3,780 Ukrainian refugees in Greece

[Intime News]
NEWS

More Ukrainian refugees reaching Greek borders

[Screengrab from Ministry for Migration and Asylum website]
NEWS

Migration Ministry posts information for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of the weekly College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Over 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece