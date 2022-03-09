authorities-introduce-further-traffic-measures-ahead-of-snowstorm

Greek authorities are introducing a number of measures to regulate traffic ahead of snowstorm Filipos on Wednesday. Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides is also holding a meeting to coordinate the government’s response to the extreme weather. Measures being considered include the banning of all Large Good Vehicles from entering the Attiki Odos ring road at night.

The Hellenic Police has also announced that all cars travelling on the Athens-Lamia motorway will be obliged to use snow chains from the Afidnes junction onwards.

Additionally, in Attica, police have forbidden trucks from using Greece’s main Athens-Lamia highway from the Kalyftakis junction onwards due to the heavy snowfall. Vehicles are also banned from travelling beyond the cable car terminal in Mount Parnitha due to the snow, while all trucks over 3.5 tonnes and all vehicles not equipped with snow chains have been forbidden to use the old Elefsina-Thiva national road.

The ban does not apply to emergency vehicles, road assistance vehicles and trucks carrying salt, while it will be lifted when conditions improve.