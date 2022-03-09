NEWS

Scientific committee proposes further relaxation of ongoing pandemic measures

scientific-committee-proposes-further-relaxation-of-ongoing-pandemic-measures
[InTime News]

The scientific committee advising the government on the pandemic met on Wednesday and has recommended a further relaxation of the ongoing measures as the critical pandemic metrics are easing.

Specifically, according to information available to Kathimerini, the committee proposed that sporting venues be allowed to increase their capacity to 75%, up from the 50% currently permitted.

Additionally, the committee also discussed a reduction in the number of self-tests required in schools.

However, any final decisions are expected next week.

Coronavirus
