Heavy vehicles banned from Attiki Odos due to snowstorm

Large goods vehicles of more than 3.5 tonnes, as well as articulated buses, are prohibited from using the Attiki Odos beltway in Athens from 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the Filippos snowstorm, its operator has announced.

The ban will apply until the snowy conditions clear up, Attiki Odos said in a statement.

Roadside assistance vehicles, salt trucks and emergency vehicles are excluded from the above ban.

The operating company advised drivers to be particularly careful and to avoid unnecessary journeys during the bad weather spell.

In a related announcement, the operator of the Athens-Lamia highway also announced ban on large goods vehicles during the snowstorm. 

In January, thousands of motorists were stranded for hours in sub-zero temperatures on the Attiki Odos when a severe snowstorm hit Athens.

Transport Weather
