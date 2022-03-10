NEWS

Greek schools welcome Ukrainian students

greek-schools-welcome-ukrainian-students

More than 1,000 minors from Ukraine will form the first batch of refugee students to be welcomed at Greek schools, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told Skai TV on Wednesday. 

Those students who come from the ethnic Greek community and who have some knowledge of the Greek language are expected to be more easily integrated into the academic community, while special classes will be created for those who do not know Greek.

The students are registered based on their age, their educational level in Ukraine and their knowledge of the Greek language. At the same time, the instructions of the Institute for Educational Policy for e-learning have also been translated into Ukrainian, in collaboration with Unicef. 

According to United Nations agency, the Russian invasion is so far responsible for the removal of 350,000 Ukrainian children from school structures.

