US President Joe Biden (right) is seen with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the G20 leaders summit in Rome, on October 31. [AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden are scheduled to speak on the phone on Thursday, according to a statement by the Turkish government on Wednesday.

The call will be held at 1530GMT, Turkish media said.

The call is announced amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn international condemnation and led to sanctions against Russia from the US, EU and many other countries.