Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in southern Athens

Police is investigating the shooting of a man who was attacked while walking in the street in the district of Palio Faliro, in southern Athens, early Thursday morning.

The 63-year-old businessman was shot by the passengers of a car that approached him shortly after 4 a.m. at the corner of Kronou and Afroditis Streets. 

The victim was transferred to Erithros Stavros Hospital where doctors said his condition is deemed serious, according to state-run broadcaster ERT. 

