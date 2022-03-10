Elpidophoros on Ukraine: No war can be called ‘holy’ or ‘just’

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America delivered a message of support to the Ukrainian people and condemned Russia’a invasion during a prayer service for Ukraine that was held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Volodymyr in New York on Wednesday.

“Violence is a sin in perfect contradiction with the vocation for which men and women were created…Therefore, no war can ever be called ‘holy’ nor even ‘just’ in an attempt to rationalize it as morally acceptable,” the Archbishop said in his remarks.

“Today’s bloodshed in Ukraine must be set squarely upon the shoulders of Vladimir Putin, who is risking global peace for his own selfish political agenda.”

Elpidophoros spoke of “an immense tragedy of human suffering” unfolding in Ukraine, where civilians are killed, including children.

“Yet, we know that Ukrainians and Russians are both children nourished from the same breast. They are brothers and sisters in Christ. How is it possible that such a fratricide is taking place on the Holy Ground of Kyivan Rus’?” he asked.