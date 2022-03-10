some-schools-in-attica-to-remain-closed-friday

Schools in northeastern Attica will remain closed on Friday as a cold weather front lashing Greece brought snow to many parts of the country, as well as areas in wider Athens.

Speaking on television channel Skai, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis said he is meeting with local mayors to discuss whether the closure will have to include schools in western Attica too, such as Vilia and Fyli.

An official announcement is expected later in the day, when authorities will have assessed weather developments, he said.