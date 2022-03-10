NEWS

Some schools in Attica to remain closed Friday

some-schools-in-attica-to-remain-closed-friday
[Intime News]

Schools in northeastern Attica will remain closed on Friday as a cold weather front lashing Greece brought snow to many parts of the country, as well as areas in wider Athens.

Speaking on television channel Skai, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis said he is meeting with local mayors to discuss whether the closure will have to include schools in western Attica too, such as Vilia and Fyli. 

An official announcement is expected later in the day, when authorities will have assessed weather developments, he said.

Education Weather
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Some schools in Attica to remain closed Tuesday

[AP]
ATTICA SCHOOLS

Students stay home Friday

[InTime News]
NEWS

Schools in Attica to remain closed Friday

schools-to-remain-closed-for-second-day-wednesday
NEWS

Schools to remain closed for second day Wednesday

[InTime News]
NEWS

Minister states remote teaching to take place if schools close due to cold snap

greek-schools-welcome-ukrainian-students
NEWS

Greek schools welcome Ukrainian students