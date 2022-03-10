NEWS

Section of national highway reopens after clearing snow

section-of-national-highway-reopens-after-clearing-snow
A man speaking on his cell phone, walks on the snow covered Malakasa village, north of Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A section of Greece’s main highway, linking Athens and Lamia, which had been closed to traffic for about half an hour on Thursday morning to clear the snow, has reopened, traffic police said.

Authorities had closed a section between Oinofyta and Kalyftaki bridge to remove the snow that has been falling since Wednesday.

Speaking to Skai TV, a senior traffic police official said traffic may be suspended again if the weather conditions require it and called on all drivers to use snow chains.

Weather Transport
READ MORE
heavy-vehicles-banned-from-attiki-odos-due-to-snowstorm
NEWS

Heavy vehicles banned from Attiki Odos due to snowstorm

A car covered in snow is immobilised at Attiki odos, the Greek capital's biggest ring road, following a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday 2022. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]
NEWS

Heavy fines imposed over Attica beltway snow chaos

[Reuters]
NEWS

Attiki Odos platform opens for drivers to submit compensation requests 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Gales cancel ferry services

[Intime News]
NEWS

Passengers on snowbound train filing suit after ordeal

[InTime News]
NEWS

Attiki Odos sees compensation for 3,500 snowbound motorists