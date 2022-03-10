section-of-national-highway-reopens-after-clearing-snow

A man speaking on his cell phone, walks on the snow covered Malakasa village, north of Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A section of Greece’s main highway, linking Athens and Lamia, which had been closed to traffic for about half an hour on Thursday morning to clear the snow, has reopened, traffic police said.

Authorities had closed a section between Oinofyta and Kalyftaki bridge to remove the snow that has been falling since Wednesday.

Speaking to Skai TV, a senior traffic police official said traffic may be suspended again if the weather conditions require it and called on all drivers to use snow chains.