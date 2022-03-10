NEWS

Two dead, three injured in head-on car crash in Crete

two-dead-three-injured-in-head-on-car-crash-in-crete

Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on a rural road in northern Crete on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at the 7th kilometer of the Iraklion-Viannou road near the village of Skalani.

The 36-year-old male driver of one vehicle and his 48-year-old female co-driver, both of Romanian origin, were pulled out dead from the wreck. Another two men aged 24 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl were rescued from the same vehicle and sent to PAGNI hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The people in the second car involved in the incident were a male driver with his 19-year-old daughter who were unharmed.

Iraklion police is investigating the conditions of the accident.

Accident
READ MORE
womans-body-found-off-athens-southern-coast
NEWS

Woman’s body found off Athens’ southern coast

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man dies after chainsaw accident

[InTime News]
NEWS

Doctors tell family of child that fell from a balcony that his condition is irreversible

[InTime News]
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Sakellaropoulou pays tribute to women of Ukraine

[InTime News]
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing

[ERT]
NEWS

Divers recover body of missing man from lake