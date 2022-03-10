Two dead, three injured in head-on car crash in Crete

Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on a rural road in northern Crete on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at the 7th kilometer of the Iraklion-Viannou road near the village of Skalani.

The 36-year-old male driver of one vehicle and his 48-year-old female co-driver, both of Romanian origin, were pulled out dead from the wreck. Another two men aged 24 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl were rescued from the same vehicle and sent to PAGNI hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The people in the second car involved in the incident were a male driver with his 19-year-old daughter who were unharmed.

Iraklion police is investigating the conditions of the accident.