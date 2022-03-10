NEWS

Vartholomeos denounces Putin, Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos, leader of Orthodox Christianity, condemned in an interview Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin in particular, saying he “has provoked the hatred of the whole world.”

“Mr. Putin should not have done this,” Vartholomeos said according to a transcript of an interview with CNN Turk last week, translated and quoted by the Washington Examiner. “I repeat, he has done himself and his country an injustice because he has provoked the hatred of the whole world.”

“We are entering a new era of cold war,” he continued. “We do not know what will happen next. I hope this cold war period will last a short time. I hope World War 3 won’t break out.”

The Istanbul-based bishop also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for “set[ting] a very good example for his people” in resistance to the Russian invasion and rebuked Putin for inflicting “a great injustice” on Ukraine.

