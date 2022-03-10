Pharmacist, police officers arrested for fake Covid-19 tests

A pharmacist and two police officers involved in the selling and use of fake negative Covid-19 test certificates were arrested last Friday in northern Greece as part of an ongoing investigation into bogus certificates of rapid antigen tests that were issued to several people.

According to the evidence collected so far, between November 21 last year and February 27, 2022 the owner of the pharmacy and a former employee issued at least 16 fake negative diagnostic rapid tests for one police officer, one military officer and five more citizens. On March 3 and 4, the pharmacist issued more fake documents for two police officers.

Officers also found 32 pills in the possession of the pharmacist that did not have the required prescription and were confiscated.

The suspects were led before a prosecutor this week facing charges of issuing fake medical certificates, violating measures to prevent illnesses and violating laws on drug possession (for the pharmacist).