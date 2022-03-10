New Covid-19 cases remain above 20,000

Greek health authorities announced 21,863 new Covid-19 cases and 56 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 359 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 252,568 tests, a positivity rate of 8.66% (4.70% on Wednesday).

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for approximately 1/3 of new cases with 7,125, and the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 2,161 cases.

The new cases brought the total reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 2,583,266, with a total of 26,424 virus-related deaths over the same period.