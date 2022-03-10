three-suspects-in-businessman-kidnapping-remanded-in-custody

The three suspects in the case of abducted businessman Georgios Kyparissis, two men and one woman, have been remanded in custody following their hearing with a prosecutor on Thursday. The three face several charges including kidnapping, blackmail, armed robbery, and others for their activity as a criminal group.

One of the two men, aged 34, is accused of being the ringleader of the group, with the investigation supporting that he identified the businessman as a potential kidnapping target by monitoring his social media.

Both men seem to have admitted their involvement in the kidnapping of Kyparissis to the prosecutor, while the woman has denied all charges and has claimed she had no involvement in the affair.

Businessman Kyparissis was held for 65 days by his abductors and was released last week after his family paid a ransom of 800,000 euros.