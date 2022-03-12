NEWS

Audio file may reopen graft case against ex-top justice

An audio file that surfaced last month suggesting that former Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou blackmailed prominent businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos for money in 2016 was forwarded on Thursday to the Athens Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office will examine the audio file to decide whether the case concerning the allegations made by the late businessman against Thanou, which had been shelved more than five years ago, should be reopened.

The deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Giorgos Skiadaresis, who looked into the issue after the file resurfaced in the Greek media last month, has asked for a decision on whether it constitutes new evidence that would merit reopening the case.

The file includes a recorded conversation between Vgenopoulos, who died in November 2016, and a businesswoman who mediated on behalf of Thanou, conveying requests for money.

