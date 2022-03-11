NEWS

Migrant paper racket busted

migrant-paper-racket-busted
File photo. [AP]

An investigating magistrate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has received the findings of a police investigation into some 60 suspects for their role in an extensive bribery racket aimed at expediting the issuance or renewal of residence permits and facilitating the granting of citizenship to migrants.

Among the defendants are two civil servants, mediators and dozens of migrants.

The case file contains the results of a police investigation that began in 2019. According to the investigation, bribes ranged between 300 and 1,500 euros depending on the type of service the racket’s customers wanted to purchase.

