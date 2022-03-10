NEWS

Trucks banned from Athens motorways for second night

[InTime News]

The ban on large goods vehicles of more than 3.5 tonnes, as well as articulated buses, from using the Attiki Odos beltway in Athens and the Athens-Lamia highway will again apply from 10 p.m. Thursday due to the Filippos snowstorm, authorities have announced.

Roadside assistance vehicles, salt trucks and emergency vehicles are excluded from the above ban.

Police advised motorists to be particularly careful and to have snow chains in their vehicles in case of emergency.

