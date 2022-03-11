Heavy vehicles banned on major Attica motorways
In view of the severe weather impacting large parts of the country, including the capital, the Attica Traffic Police banned heavy vehicles on Thursday night from parts of the Athens-Lamia national highway, the Attiki Odos ring road, the Western Peripheral Highway of Ymittos and the Peripheral Highway of Egaleo.
In an announcement after a meeting at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the Attica Police Directorate said that a decision was taken to ban all types of heavy vehicles with a maximum permissible weight over 3.5 tons in order to avoid causing traffic disruptions.
The measure will remain in place until the severe weather subsides.