European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine, Borrell says

The European Commission aims to double the EU’s military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine,” he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. “I am sure the leaders will approve this money.”

The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added. [Reuters]