European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine, Borrell says

[AP]

The European Commission aims to double the EU’s military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine,” he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. “I am sure the leaders will approve this money.”

The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added. [Reuters]

EU Ukraine War Security
European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. [Olivier Matthys/AP]
EU readies sanctions, says ‘Russia will feel the pain’

Children evacuated from Donetsk, a territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, are seen on a train as they wait to be taken to temporary residences, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday. [AP]
EU envoys to discuss scope of sanctions after Russian move on Ukraine regions

Passengers prepare to place items through Nuctech security scanners at the Brussels Eurostar train terminal on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. [Erika Kinetz/AP]
Security scanners across Europe tied to China govt, military

Dendias: EU must address East Med threats

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday. [AP]
PM highlights East Med energy merits

Franco-Greek arms deal divides the EU