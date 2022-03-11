Ieronymos expresses ‘full support’ for Ukrainian people in call with Kyiv counterpart Epiphanius

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens has assured his Ukrainian counterpart of the “full support of the Church of Greece for the suffering Orthodox people of Ukraine,” a church statement on Friday said.

In a call with Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv, Ieronymos said “the all-round support of the sister Church of Ukraine is of essential concern to the Church of Greece,” adding that a synodal circular has been sent to dioceses around the country asking them to assist in the hosting of refugees from Ukraine, in particular children and unaccompanied minors.

“The clergy and the people of the Church of Greece are praying unceasingly during Lent so that peace may immediately prevail and that the Orthodox peoples of Ukraine and Russia, and the whole world, can celebrate Easter,” Ieronymos told Epiphanius, according to the statement.