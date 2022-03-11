NEWS

Foreign Ministry in call for humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities

An apartment building is bit by Russian army tank fire in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022 [AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka]

The Foreign Ministry has called for creation of humanitarian corridors from cities in Ukraine “in order to ensure the supply of the civilian population as well as the possibility of their escape to safer areas.”

“We continue to watch with great concern the dramatic developments, especially in the area of Mariupol, where the Greek element has been living for centuries and Consul General Manolis Androulakis is still present,” a ministry statement on Friday said.

“We call on everyone to respect humanitarian law and to avoid targeting the civilian population.” 

