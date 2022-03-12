Court reviews city’s protest against Skaramangas Shipyards transfer

The Council of State (CoS), Greece’s top administrative court, discussed the transfer of Skaramangas Shipyards to Milina Enterprises Company Limited on Friday, following a petition by Haidari municipality, in northwestern Athens.

In December 2021, a section of CoS had accepted the municipality’s injunction and suspended the transfer. The city’s protest, which was addressed against the Public Properties Company and Hellenic Shipyards, relates to the free use of joint spaces in the area – particularly the coastal area that is a public environmental asset – and the related auction of the yards.

A decision is pending.

[AMNA]