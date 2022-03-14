improvements-in-lighting-and-security-on-campus

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) is implementing a project to upgrade the lighting on the Zografou campus in central Athens with the use of state-of-the-art LED lights, remote control systems and remote control of the electrical circuit.

According to the plan, with the new system of remote management, university officials will receive information related to the operation of the lighting network, and be able to configure its operation, such as lighting levels, operation scheduling, connection to motion light sensors etc.

“The quality of lighting is being significantly upgraded, security is being enhanced, the energy footprint of EKPA is being reduced and, at the same time, a large ‘green lung’ in Attica is being strengthened,” said Thanos Dimopoulos, rector of the University of Athens.