fixed-term-contracts-of-municipal-workers-extended

The contracts of part-time workers at municipalities who were hired in to meet the increased needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended until May 31, according to Interior Minister Makis Voridis.

The announcement was made by Voridis during a teleconference with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Union of Regions, and other ministers. The contractors request the conversion of their fixed-term contracts into open-ended ones.

At the same time, last Thursday, Voridis approved the hiring of 425 people with a fixed-term, private-law employment relationship of up to eight months in local government.