Police detain 15 after unrest near Thessaloniki university
The Hellenic Police detained 15 individuals in the early hours of Sunday morning following a Molotov attack against riot police stationed outside the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The attack against the police officers was perpetrated by a group that was in the university campus. The riot police squad answered by using tear gas. The incident took place at approximately 1.30 a.m.
There were also material damages to two parked cars.