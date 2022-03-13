meeting-between-mitsotakis-and-erdogan-concludes

The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday concluded after approximately an hour and a half.

“We have a lot to talk about,” said Mitsotakis as the two men were preparing to sit down over lunch, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent peace efforts between the two sides hosted in Antalya.

“We shall discuss everything,” replied Erdogan, sharing that he was satisfied with the results of the conference but stressed that there are still many outstanding issues.