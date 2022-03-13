NEWS

PM to Ecumenical Patriarch: meeting with Erdogan hopefully went well

pm-to-ecumenical-patriarch-meeting-with-erdogan-hopefully-went-well

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went well to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios when the two met at the Greek Consulate in Istanbul Sunday.

“I must tell you, it was a meeting that took place in a good atmosphere. I hope we agreed we face so many challenges as humanity and as two NATO allies at this time that it is more important to focus on what unites us and less than on what divides us,” Mitsotakis told Vartholomaios when they met.

“We always say that good relations between the two countries affect the life of the Ecumenical Patriarchate…and we feel the impact of occasional bad relations ‘on our skin,’ as our people say. That’s why every step to build mutual trust between the two governments and the two peoples fills us with joy,” Vartholomaios replied.

Diplomacy Religion
READ MORE
greece-protests-to-turkey-over-disco-band-at-sumela-monastery
NEWS

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery

[MFA]
NEWS

Europe begins in Thrace, Dendias says

greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

Pope Francis takes a child’s hand during his tour of the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos in April 2016. The pontiff has called on European Union member-states to do more for refugees. [AP]
NEWS

Pope Francis coming back to Greece

Pope Francis arrives to attend the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican, on Wednesday. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
NEWS

Pope Francis to visit Greece to boost Catholic-Orthodox ties

[Reuters]
NEWS

Patriarch raises Halki school issue with US Congress