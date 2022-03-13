PM to Ecumenical Patriarch: meeting with Erdogan hopefully went well

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went well to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios when the two met at the Greek Consulate in Istanbul Sunday.

“I must tell you, it was a meeting that took place in a good atmosphere. I hope we agreed we face so many challenges as humanity and as two NATO allies at this time that it is more important to focus on what unites us and less than on what divides us,” Mitsotakis told Vartholomaios when they met.

“We always say that good relations between the two countries affect the life of the Ecumenical Patriarchate…and we feel the impact of occasional bad relations ‘on our skin,’ as our people say. That’s why every step to build mutual trust between the two governments and the two peoples fills us with joy,” Vartholomaios replied.