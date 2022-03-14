Mitsotakis assures Zelenskyy of govt’s ‘full support’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Greece’s “full support” for his government in a telephone call, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The call was made on the initiative of the Ukrainian leader.

The conversation focused on how to deal with the adverse effects in Ukraine on the 19th day of the Russian invasion.

“The prime minister assured Mr Zelenski of the full support of the Greek government in Ukraine and that Greece would send aid and receive Ukrainian refugees as well as from the Greek diaspora,” a government statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said the leaders discussed the dramatic situation in the areas where the Greek community lives, noting the need to open a humanitarian corridor for the safe exit of civilians as well to enable humanitarian aid reach the city.

It said Mitsotakis said he wanted to ensure that see the Greek consul general and others trapped in the OSCE building in Mariupol could move freely.

“The prime minister noted that the EU sent an important political message of support from France last week for Ukraine’s European perspective. He also stressed that the full implementation of sanctions by all partners and allies will help put pressure on the Russian side to stop the attacks,” the statement concluded.