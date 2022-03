Greek health authorities announced 22,694 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, after 11,986 the day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) posted a rise of deaths to 70 from 48 on Sunday. It also said that there are currently 364 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, up from 356 the previous day.

EODY conducted 106.996 PCR and rapid tests in the last 48 hours which showed a positivity rate of 21.21%.