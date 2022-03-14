Drop in deaths, intubations do not signify end of pandemic

The recent decline in the number of Covid-related deaths and intubations do not signify the end of the pandemic, the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, warned on Monday.

“Experts are skeptical about when the pandemic will end. Historically, each pandemic has a different outcome and it is noted that many more chapters remain to be written in the book of the Covid pandemic,” she said during a press briefing.

Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, told journalists at the same briefing that news about Greece’s vaccination campaign will from now on be held at bigger intervals and when there is an announcement by the Health Ministry.