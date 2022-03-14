EU encourages Greece-Turkey talks, spokesman says

The European Union encourages meetings like the one between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday.

Stano said the European Commission follows all such meetings because they are important in the “framework of the ongoing normalisation in the relations of the EU and Turkey and of the member-states of the EU and Turkey.”

“We can only encourage such meetings because only in meetings and in mutual engagement can you solve the open issues. So we take note of this meeting and we hope that the trend of the normalisation of the relations will continue,” he said.

[AMNA]