Stressing principles of international law, Greek PM assures Zelenskyy of ‘full support’

As the Russian invasion raged for a 19th day and the death toll kept rising, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Greece’s “full support” for his government in a telephone call, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The call, which was the second between the two leaders, was made on the initiative of the Ukrainian leader.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the call reconfirmed Greece’s steadfast and clear positions against the war in Ukraine, allying with the West against the Russian invasion. The Greek stance, as government officials have repeatedly emphasized, is a “principled attitude.”

More specifically, Greece wants, in addition to taking a stance against aggression, to have a clear position in favor of international law, which it consistently cites in response to Turkey’s provocations. “We cannot say that there is an invasion in Cyprus and not take a stand against another invasion,” said a government official.

The conversation between Mitsotakis and Zelenskyy focused on how to deal with the adverse effects in Ukraine on the 19th day of the Russian invasion.

“The prime minister assured Mr Zelenskyy of the full support of the Greek government in Ukraine and that Greece would send aid and receive Ukrainian refugees, as well as members of the Greek diaspora,” a government statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said the leaders discussed the dramatic situation in the areas where the Greek community lives, noting the need to open a humanitarian corridor for the safe exit of civilians as well as to enable humanitarian aid to reach the city.

It said Mitsotakis said he wanted to ensure that the Greek consul general and others trapped in the OSCE building in Mariupol could move freely.

“The prime minister noted that the EU sent an important political message of support from France last week for Ukraine’s European perspective. He also stressed that the full implementation of sanctions by all partners and allies will help put pressure on the Russian side to stop the attacks,” the statement concluded.