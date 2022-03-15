eu-education-ministers-to-hold-meeting-on-ukraine

European Union education ministers are holding an informal video conference on Wednesday to discuss how to help so that hundreds of thousands of children affected by the war in Ukraine are not deprived of schooling.

Following an initiative by Greece’s Niki Kerameus for an EU task force on the issue, the ministers will be talking about how to support children and teachers left in Ukraine, how to continue the education of Ukrainian children arriving in the EU, and how to coordinate these initiatives at a European level.

They will also discuss a proposal by Greece for the creation of a digital platform where Ukrainian educators can lodge requests for help with things like equipment, material and technical matters.

It will also help ensure that this assistance gets to where it’s needed, in coordination between member-states, civil society and international organizations.